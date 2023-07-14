Three people in hospital following overnight Burlington collision
Web Content Writer
Aisling Murphy
Three people have been taken to local hospital following a collision between a car and a pickup truck in Burlington.
The crash is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, near the intersection of Appleby Line and Harrison Court.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Early reports suggest the occupants of the car had to be extricated from the scene.
Three people in total were taken to hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come.
-
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expertFirefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this yearAs inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announcedMonths after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
-
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source saysA suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
-
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Second Sudbury man expected to receive sentence for fatal arson that killed 3The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area is expected to receive his sentence from Justice Patrick Boucher on Friday.
-
Parksville sand-sculpting competition set to beginSand sculptors from around the world converge on Parksville this weekend and will begin sculpting Friday. On Thursday, they were on the beach for the "pound up," creating the foundations for their sculptures.
-
Regina set to host Little League National Championship next monthSome of the best 11 and 12-year-old baseball players in Canada will be in Regina next month for the Little League National Championship.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered, Airdrie man arrestedMounties arrested a 32-year-old Airdrie man after they say he was caught in a stolen truck.