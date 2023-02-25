Three people, including child, injured in head-on crash
Ottawa paramedics say three people, including a child, were taken to hospital Friday night after a head-on crash.
Emergency crews were called to Fallowfield Road at Conley Road, south of Stittsville, just after 8:15 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash. Ottawa Fire Services says one vehicle was on its side when they arrived and the second was on its wheels. Two people were trapped in each vehicle.
It took six minutes to rescue the people trapped in one vehicle, but freeing people from the second one took nearly an hour.
According to paramedics, a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition, a man in his 30s was in serious but stable condition and a child was also in serious but stable condition.
At 20:17 last night, we responded to a head on collision at Fallowfield Rd/Conley Rd. 2 occupants in each vehicle were trapped. Firefighters arrived in minutes & quickly stabilized both vehicles & used specialized tools to safely extricate all trapped occupants by 21:23. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/aevfSr6D0Z— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 25, 2023
