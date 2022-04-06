iHeartRadio

Three people injured after crash in Minden Hills

Three people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Minden Hills this evening.

According to police the two vehicles collided on County Road 121, south of Gelert rd just before 5 p.m.

The driver and the passenger of one vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the other vehicle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash.

