Three people injured after weapons call in Tecumseh Park

Chatham-Kent police say three people have been injured after a “weapons incident” in Tecumseh Park.

On Sunday at 2:09 a.m., police responded to King Street West in Chatham.

Investigation revealed a physical altercation involving four individuals took place in the area of William Street North and Murray Street, resulting in injury to three individuals.

All three were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Two have since been released and one has been transported to a London hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

Tecumseh Park is now reopened.

Anyone having information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact Const. Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 80619 or paulbr@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).