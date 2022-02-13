iHeartRadio

Three people injured in Scarborough shooting: police

Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Leyton Avenue and Prairie Drive, north of Danforth Avenue.

Police said they located three victims suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no immediate word on their condition.

Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.

