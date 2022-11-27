Three people injured in second fire at Ottawa apartment building in just over a week
Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in a Little Italy apartment building, the second in just over a week.
Firefighters were called to the six-floor building on Gladstone Avenue, near Preston Street, just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
The fire was in a second floor hallway, which caused smoke to spread quickly. Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:16 a.m. but it took more time to ventilate the smoke out of the building.
Residents who were evacuated were housed in an OC Transpo bus.
Ottawa paramedics said two people in their 70s were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation, while a third person in their 50s was treated and released at the scene.
Ottawa police are involved in the investigation.
This is the second fire at this building this month. Forty people were displaced following a fire on the sixth floor on Nov. 19.
