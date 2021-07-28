Three people injured, one critically in Caledon house fire

Three people are in hospital, and one is in critical condition after an early morning fire Wednesday in Caledon.

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services and Peel Paramedics responded to the home on Hurontario Street north of Charleston Side Road shortly after midnight.

Peel Paramedics tells CTV News one of the people taken to hospital was in critical condition, and two others had moderate injuries.

Caledon Fire Chief Darryl Bailey said the damage to the home is extensive.

The road was closed at Highway 10 and South Beechgrove Sideroad until around 6:30 a.m.

#Closure #Caledon #HWY10 North #HWY24 / Charleston Sideroad, all lanes closed due to a building fire. #ONHwys

One lane remains closed as of 10 a.m.

Update: #Closure #Caledon #HWY10 North #HWY24 / Charleston Sideroad - Right lane is closed due to a building fire. #ONHwys https://t.co/RGW8leHwQa

The town of Caledon tweeted shortly before 10 a.m. that the Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No damage estimate was available.

2/ One firefighter reported symptoms of CO poisoning but has since been checked and cleared. The Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene, investigations continue. No estimate of damages yet. @ONFireMarshal #Caledon #CaledonFire