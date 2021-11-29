Three people missing following fire near Burk's Falls, Ont.

Three people are missing after a residential fire Monday in Strong Township, Ontario Provincial Police said.

In a news release, police said they were called at 6:30 a.m. to respond to a residential fire, along with several local fire departments.

"Three people are currently unaccounted for," the OPP said in a news release.

"The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the (Ontario Fire Marshal) and an update will be prepared as more information becomes available."