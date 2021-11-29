Three people missing following fire near Burk's Falls, Ont.
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Three people are missing after a residential fire Monday in Strong Township, Ontario Provincial Police said.
In a news release, police said they were called at 6:30 a.m. to respond to a residential fire, along with several local fire departments.
"Three people are currently unaccounted for," the OPP said in a news release.
"The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the (Ontario Fire Marshal) and an update will be prepared as more information becomes available."
