Three people rescued from Ottawa River after boat capsizes

Ottawa firefighters rescued three boaters from the Ottawa River after their boat lost power and capsized in Ottawa's west end.

The Ottawa Fire Dispatch received a 911 call at 6:05 p.m. Saturday from the occupant of a boat, saying the vessel had lost power and was heading towards the Deschenes Rapids.

Officials say as firefighters were en route to the scene, they were advised that the boat had capsized and the occupants were in the water.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters launched a vessel and successfully rescued all three occupants of the boat.

No one was hurt.