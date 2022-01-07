Three people rushed to trauma centre after crash on Toronto's Don Valley Parkway
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
Three people have been rushed to hospital, including one woman in critical condition, following a crash on the Don Valley Parkway.
The crash occurred at around 6:22 a.m. near Eglinton Avenue and police say there are reports that a vehicle heading northbound went over the median into the southbound lanes.
All southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Eglinton Avenue due to the collision, which paramedics say sent three people to hospital.
One woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and two others suffered serious injuries.
The northbound left lane remains closed before Don Mills Road.
