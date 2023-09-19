Three people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate a four-vehicle crash near Elmira that sent several people to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the crash on Arthur Street South near Sawmill Road around 1:30 p.m.

The collision involved two passenger vehicles, a Dodge Caravan and a Ram 1500 truck, and two transport trucks, according to a media release posted by police.

Police said an 85-year-old man from Drayton was transported by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ram, a 41-year-old woman, and the passenger in the Ram, a 75-year-old woman, both from Hanover, were taken to a local hospital. Police did not comment on the severity of their injuries.

The drivers of the transport trucks, a 22-year-old Fergus man and a 51-year-old man from Wingham, were not hurt.

At 9:10 p.m., police said the intersection would remain closed for the cleanup of a large fuel spill.

Regional Environment Enforcement Services will be looking into the impact of the diesel spill.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. There is no word on the cause of if charges will be filed.