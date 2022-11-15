Three people sent to hospital following reports of a stabbing in Kitchener

A heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood following, what police said were, reports of a stabbing.

Police said they were called to Cayley Court, near Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East, on Tuesday evening.

One person was taken into custody, according to regional police.

Three victims have been transported to hospital.



There will be a large police presence in the area throughout the night.



Police said they expect to have a heavy presence in the area throughout the night and they're asking the public to avoid the area for their investigation.