Three people seriously injured after crash in Salmon River Bridge, N.S.

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Salmon River Bridge, N.S., Thursday night.

Halifax RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a collision on Highway 7 around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado and a Hyundai Elantra were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the Elantra, a 24-year-old Porters Lake man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Police say a 24-year-old West Porters Lake woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by EHS.

Police say the driver of Silverado, who was the only person in the car, was a 25-year-old man from Mushaboom. He also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

