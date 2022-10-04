iHeartRadio

Three people seriously injured after crash in Scarborough


At least two people have been transported to hospital, one with very serious injuries, following a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday at the intersection of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road. (Mike Nguyễn/CP24)

Three people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Scarborough Tuesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East just before 6:00 p.m. and involved three vehicles, police say.

All lanes at the intersection have now reopened.

