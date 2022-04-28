Three people seriously injured after two vehicles collide in Beaver Bank, N.S.

Three people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Beaver Bank, N.S., on Wednesday.

Around 11:30 p.m., police say members of Halifax RCMP and other emergency crews responded to the collision on Beaver Bank road, near Welkin Drive.

Police say a Ford F-150, which was carrying a fuel tank in the bed of the truck, had collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra that was travelling in the opposite direction.

When officers arrived on scene, the truck was on fire.

According to police, the driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Windsor Junction, N.S., sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The passenger in the truck, a 22-year-old man from Beaver Bank, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The 20-year-old male driver of the car, also from Beaver Bank, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Beaver Bank Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.