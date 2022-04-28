Three people seriously injured after two vehicles collide in Beaver Bank, N.S.
Three people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Beaver Bank, N.S., on Wednesday.
Around 11:30 p.m., police say members of Halifax RCMP and other emergency crews responded to the collision on Beaver Bank road, near Welkin Drive.
Police say a Ford F-150, which was carrying a fuel tank in the bed of the truck, had collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra that was travelling in the opposite direction.
When officers arrived on scene, the truck was on fire.
According to police, the driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Windsor Junction, N.S., sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The passenger in the truck, a 22-year-old man from Beaver Bank, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
The 20-year-old male driver of the car, also from Beaver Bank, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Beaver Bank Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
-
-
Man stabbed in southeast Calgary Thursday nightCalgary police are on scene of a stabbing in New Brighton.
-
Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhoodA man is in critical condition after being found without vital signs in a car in Toronto’s Swansea neighbourhood
-
Police investigation, public outcry following B.C. woman's medically assisted deathAn Abbotsford grandmother whose medically-assisted death was carried out while she suffered from complex medical and mental health issues has triggered a rare police investigation and become a rallying cry for advocates and analysts who fear vulnerable Canadians are seeing death as the only option.
-
Ottawa police investigate evening stabbing on Rideau StreetOttawa police say a man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after an evening stabbing in the downtown area.
-
RCMP investigating 'very disturbing' incident outside Surrey mosquePolice are investigating a "very disturbing" incident targeting worshippers outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque on Wednesday evening.
-
Acid spill simulation in Sudbury helps officials prepare for a real crisisGlencore along with community partners came together Thursday for a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an acid spill.
-
Jewish community concerned for safety amid sharp rise in antisemitism in B.C.There were a record number of antisemitic incidents reported across the country last year, according to a new audit by Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada.