Three people seriously injured in head-on crash in Russell, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a head-on crash east of Ottawa sent three people to hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Craig Street in Russell, Ont. at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ontario Provincial Police say two youths and an adult were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on the scene, and an approved screening device was used.
Robin Harrison, 54, of Russell is facing charges of operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired under the Criminal Code of Canada.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
