Three people seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Three men were injured, one critically, when they were stabbed in Scarborough’s Armdale neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said the stabbing occurred inside an auto shop in the area of Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located two victims at the scene and later found a third a short distance away.

Toronto paramedics said all three were rushed to the hospital -- one in critical condition and another in serious condition. The third victim had minor injuries.

Police said one man was arrested at the scene and that there is no threat to public safety.

Police added that they are not looking for other suspects.