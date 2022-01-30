Three people taken to hospital after collision on Gardiner Expressway
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the highway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said one of the vehicles involved flipped as a result of the collision.
One person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. Two others suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
