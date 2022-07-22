Three people taken to hospital after crash in Amherstburg

Windsor police say one person has been charged after a crash in Amherstburg.

Officers with the Amherstburg Detachment were called to the crash on at County Road 18 at the 5th Concession Road South.

Officers say the two-vehicle collision resulted in three people being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was charged with disobeying a stop sign, fail to stop.

The roads have since opened.