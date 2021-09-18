Three people transported to hospital following crash on Highway 416

Ottawa paramedics say three people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital following a crash on Highway 416.

Emergency responders were called to a stretch of the highway south of Fallowfield Road early Saturday afternoon on reports of a rollover. Ontario Provincial Police say the call came in as a single vehicle rollover in the centre grass median in the nourthbound lanes of Hwy. 416.

Paramedics said two patients were hospitalized in serious condition and the third is in stable condition. All three people were in the same vehicle.

There were reports of significant backups both northbound and southbound in the area between Fallowfield Road and Bankfield Road, but by 1:30 p.m. traffic appeared to be moving normally again.