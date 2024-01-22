Three people wanted for armed robbery at Kitchener pharmacy

Three male suspects are wanted for an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.

Waterloo regional police were called to the store, at King Street West and Wellington Street North, around 3:20 p.m.

They said the males stole narcotics and cash and then fled the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

One of the suspects allegedly had a knife.

Police said no one inside the pharmacy was hurt.

They continue to investigate the robbery.