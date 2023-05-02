Three people wanted for attempted carjacking in Guelph

Guelph police are on the lookout for three people in connection to an attempted carjacking.

The alleged incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 6 outside a business near Gordon Street and Clair Road.

Police say the three people tried to pull a woman out of her vehicle before taking her wallet and cell phone.

The suspects are described as three Black males, one wearing a black tracksuit, another wearing a white tracksuit, and the third dressed in black and white. All three were wearing surgical masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service or Crime Stoppers.