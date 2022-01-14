Three pharmacies robbed within 90 minutes in Kitchener-Waterloo: police

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating three robberies at pharmacies in Kitchener and Waterloo.

They said all of them happened Friday night within 90 minutes of each other.

The pharmacies are located along Union Street East in Waterloo, Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener, and Activa Avenue in Kitchener.

Police said they are looking for two suspects, both described as Black men with thin builds.

They added that the men were armed with knives.

The police investigation continues.