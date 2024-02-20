Three Pictou men face drug and weapons offences: N.S. RCMP
Three Pictou, N.S., men are facing drugs and weapons charges after RCMP searched two homes in the town, according to a news release from the force.
RCMP, along with Stellarton and Westville police, executed search warrants on St. Andrew’s Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
“At the homes, police safely arrested three men then located and seized what appeared to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription medications, unstamped tobacco, and multiple unsecure firearms,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the N.S. RCMP, in the release.
Wayne Brian Ives, 41, from the Town of Pictou, is charged with:
- three counts of substance trafficking
- three counts of contravention of storage regulations
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- careless use of a firearm
- three counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- three counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession unauthorized
- three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of unstamped tobacco
Robert William Bowser, 47, from the Town of Pictou, is charged with:
- substance possession
- contravention of storage regulations
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possessing a firearm knowing its possession unauthorized
Dion Blair Thompson, 46, from the Town of Pictou, is charged with:
- two counts of substance possession
- failing to comply with a probation order
All three have been released on conditions and will appear in court on May 13.