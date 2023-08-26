iHeartRadio

Three players signing autographs at Midtown Plaza's Rider store, Gainer to maker appearance


Three players are signing autographs at the Midtown Plaza's Rider store. (Photo source: Saskatchewan Roughriders X page)

Rider fans can head to the Midtown Plaza on Saturday for their chance to get an autograph from three players.

Jeremy Clark, Pete Robertson, and Philip Blake are at the store meeting fans.

According to a social media post, Gainer the Gopher and the Rider Cheer Team will also be on site at 1 p.m.

