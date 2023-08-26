Three players signing autographs at Midtown Plaza's Rider store, Gainer to maker appearance

Rider fans can head to the Midtown Plaza on Saturday for their chance to get an autograph from three players.

Jeremy Clark, Pete Robertson, and Philip Blake are at the store meeting fans.

According to a social media post, Gainer the Gopher and the Rider Cheer Team will also be on site at 1 p.m.

Come down to the Saskatoon Rider Store in the Midtown Mall for your chance to meet Jeremy Clark, Pete Robertson, and Philip Blake! ��



Also secrets out that both Gainer & the 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team will be on-site at 1pm �� pic.twitter.com/O6uUsXZbNF