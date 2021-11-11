Three players with Toronto Blue Jays score 2021 Silver Slugger awards

Three members of the Toronto Blue Jays have won the 2021 Silver Slugger awards.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez were named as three of the 18 winners on Thursday.

Guerrero Jr., Semien, Hernandez, Bo Bichette, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were the five players from the Blue Jays nominated after their 91-win season.

Each of the 18 award winners will receive a three-foot tall crafted Silver Slugger Award. Each trophy bears a custom engraving of the recipient’s name, along with the names of the other Silver Slugger winners in that player’s league.

Hernandez is getting the Silver Slugger for the second consecutive season.