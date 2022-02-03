Three police forces combine to make major drug busts on Manitoulin Island

A dozen people are facing more than 100 charges following a major drug investigation aimed at combating the opioid crisis on Manitoulin Island.

Suspects in custody include people from Manitoulin and Sudbury, as well as parts of southern Ontario.

Police seized large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and hydromorphone, along with two handguns and more than $11,000 in Canadian currency. The drugs have an estimated street value of $308,000.

The investigation began in April 2021, Ontario Provincial Police said, in response to the state of emergency declared by the M'Chigeeng First Nation in connection to the opioid crisis.

Working together were the OPP, the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishinaabe Police Service and Wikwemikong Tribal Police. The effort was dubbed Project Hewson.

"The overarching goal of this initiative has been to collaborate, share intelligence and provide mutual support between the Tri-Force Drug Enforcement Team," the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

"Project Hewson, a 10-month investigation, has focussed on targeting individuals responsible for trafficking controlled substances throughout Manitoulin communities. This intelligence-led investigation found evidence that the targets within Project Hewson trafficked significant volumes of controlled substances including cocaine, fentanyl and hydromorphone throughout Manitoulin and the surrounding area."

Arrests were made from Jan. 24-26, when the combined police forces execute five search warrants in Manitoulin and Greater Sudbury.

Police seized 721 grams of suspected fentanyl, 880 grams of suspected cocaine, 196 hydromorphone tablets, three grams of methamphetamine, 48 Percocet tablets, two handguns, a bat and $11,335 in cash.

"Several of the accused were held in custody upon arrest and are expected to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in Manitoulin Island and Sudbury over the coming months," police said.

"The investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be laid."

The 12 suspects in the case come from different communities on Manitoulin, Espanola, Sudbury, Scarborough and Windsor.

"I want to thank all who were involved in this project," OPP Insp. Megan Moriarity, commander of the OPP's Manitoulin detachment, said in the release.

"Through full support and cooperation of working together, we have removed some of the dangerous elements in various communities. I am always impressed by the dedication of our officers who behind the scenes continually work tirelessly for the betterment of our communities and increased safety for all."

"The UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service would like to recognize the countless lives that were lost due to opioid addiction and for their families and friends to know that their call for action was heard," said UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service Chief James Killeen in the release.

Courage to come forward

"As well, we would like to recognize the individuals, in all our communities, who had the courage and integrity to come forward with accurate and timely information enabling the police the ability to start this drug enforcement initiative. Without the cooperation of community members willing to make a difference and support from the Chiefs and Councils of our communities, there would be no information to start these investigations."

Gregory Mishibinijima, acting chief of police in Wikwemikong, said too many people have suffered too much from drug abuse.

"In more tragic circumstances, we've seen community members overdose, with some losing their lives," Mishibinijima said.

"This leaves behind broken families (and) loved ones having to bury them. Each community is fighting its own battle against illegal drugs on many fronts and with this, we know we can't do it alone."

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking and organized crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure tip online and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.