Three public health units recommend further limitations to holiday gatherings and to work from home

In a joint news release, the medical officers of health for Huron Perth Public Health, Middlesex-London Public Health, and Southwestern Public Health have urged residents to limit indoor social gatherings to 10 this holiday season.

The release has been signed by Dr. Miriam Klassen, Dr. Alex Summers, and Dr. Joyce Lock.

Additional recommendations include: attendees 12 and older of indoor social gatherings should be vaccinated, unvaccinated children 12 years old and younger should avoid non-essential indoor contact with individuals not part of their household, and where possible, individuals should work from home.

The recommendations apply to every resident within the communities mentioned above.

During a media briefing held Thursday afternoon, Dr. Summers of Middlesex-London Pubic Health said one of the key factors behind the recommendation is the detection of Omicron in the London area.

“We have four laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases that we have confirmed through whole genomic sequencing to be the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Summers.

According to Dr. Summers, the cluster linked to the Omicron cases has swelled to 50 cases that now includes 18 households, seven schools, two child-care centers, and a large outbreak in a church.

Dr. Summers added they are investigating potential Omicron cases not linked to the cluster, including someone who did not travel and is not linked to a traveller.

Officials added high rates of vaccination are not universal at local workplaces, and that there have been more than 200 outbreaks across Southwestern Ontario over the past week in every sector.

The recommendations are effective immediately and will be reassessed in four weeks.

“I know this is not welcome information and we are all waiting for cases to go down and for life to go towards normal,” added Dr. Klassen of Huron Perth Public Health. “But that’s just not happening. The good news is: we know what to do”.

Officials said during the briefing, they are keeping the recommendations to private gatherings for now.

“Transmission as we’ve seen in the last six to eight weeks has been driven in unregulated familiar environments,” said Dr. Summers. “The type where one isn’t wearing a mask, where people are up close and personal with a friend, family or close co-worker, where mandates like vaccination and masking are not required.”