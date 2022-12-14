Three-quarters of emergency visits for respiratory viruses in kids under 12

New data from Ottawa Public Health are quantifying the impacts of respiratory illnesses on children under 12.

OPH data show that for the week of Dec. 4 to 10, there were 7,203 visits to emergency departments across all ages, with 536, or about 7.4 per cent, for respiratory issues, such as influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.

When looking at the data by age, however, it shows that children make up the bulk of those respiratory visits. The data show 242 of the 536 respiratory emergency visits last week involved children under 4 and another 162 involved children 4 to 11, accounting for 75 per cent of all emergency visits for respiratory issues.

CHEO is warning that this difficult flu season is expected to continue through mid-January.

Influenza testing increased last week compared to the week before, but testing positivity is down. OPH says 24 per cent of all samples tested for influenza last week came back positive, down from 28 per cent for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. The number of lab-confirmed cases held steady week-over-week at 77. The flu positivity is well above the seasonal average and remains above the pre-COVID three-year average peak of around 21 per cent, which typically happens in mid-February.

The testing positivity for RSV is on the decline. OPH data show nine per cent of tests came back positive last week, down from 11.5 per cent the week prior. RSV test positivity so far this season peaked the week of Nov. 6 to 12 at 16.8 per cent. The pre-COVID three-year average shows that the typical peak for RSV is early February, when it reached around 20 per cent.

Wastewater data show an increase in respiratory virus levels, and OPH says levels of influenza and RSV are very high and increasing and COVID-19 is high and increasing.

OPH reported 159 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one death.