Three Sault suspects charged with cheque fraud totalling more than $20K

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a victim is out more than $20,000 and three people, ages 25, 31 and 51, are facing fraud charges.

The investigation began in April of this year when the victim discovered five stolen cheques were cashed. Police have not said how the cheques were stolen or whether the suspects in the case were working together.

The 25-year-old turned herself in Sept. 17 and was charged with fraud under $5,000. She is accused of defrauding the victim of $2,002. The 33-year-old, who is accused of defrauding the victim of $10,500.50, turned herself in Sept. 21, 2023, and was arrested.

Both have been released on an undertaking and have a court date of Nov. 27.

The 51-year-old gave herself up Oct. 5 and was charged with fraud under $5,000 and forgery. She is accused of taking $2,100.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 11.