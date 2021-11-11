Hold and secure lifted at three Durham schools following 'armed and barricaded situation'

A hold and secure has been lifted at three Durham, Ont. schools following an “armed and barricaded situation” in the area.

In a tweet published Thursday morning, police said that officers were responding to the area of Olive Avenue and Wilson Road South in Oshawa.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.

As a result, three schools nearby have been placed in a hold and secure. Those schools include Clara Hughes Public School, St. Hedwig Catholic School and David Bouchard Public School.

The hold and secure order was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

Few other details have been released by police, but investigators say that one person is in custody.

" The situation on Highland Avenue has been deemed safe," police said on social media. " The Hold and Secures at three schools in Oshawa have been lifted. Thanks for everyone's patience. This investigation is still ongoing."