Three separate collisions under investigation in Waterloo Region: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate collisions that occurred on Friday and Saturday.

The first happened on Friday around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Ottawa Street North and Franklin Street North in Kitchener. Police said a car was stopped at a red light and attempted to turn right, hitting the side of a bus and a light pole.

The driver of the car, a 95-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. She was charged with careless driving.

The bus driver wasn't injured and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The second crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday in Wellesley Township. Emergency crews responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist in the area of Kressler Road and Erbsville Road.

A Nissan turned left into the path of a bicyclist, who lost control and fell from his bike. The 52-year-old man from Waterloo was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours while police investigated.

Police said they're looking to identify and speak to the vehicle's driver.

Emergency crews responded to a third collision in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasbourg Road in Kitchener around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

A 27-year-old man driving a Toyota RAV4 turned left in front of a different 27-year-old man riding an e-bike. The bicyclist was ejected and landed on the windshield of the RAV4. Police said he was air-lifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about any of the crashes is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.