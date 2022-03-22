Three separate drug overdose calls within an hour in Mississauga prompt public safety advisory

Three men are in stable condition in hospital after police responded to three separate overdose calls within one hour in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to three different locations between 7:35 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. Monday evening for drug overdoses involving men believed to be smoking fentanyl in pill form.

All three men immediately became unconscious.

Two were administered Naloxone before the arrival of first responders, with one requiring six doses before reviving.

In response, Peel Regional Police are issuing a public safety notice about the unpredictable nature of illicit narcotics that contain combinations of drugs.

The police force says the combined drugs are manufactured illegally and in ways that cause inconsistency in potency, which in turn makes them unpredictable and increasingly life-threatening for users.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.