Three separate serious incidents overnight in Sudbury

Sudbury police say it was a busy night for officers after three serious incidents occurred in different parts of the city overnight.

PEDESTRIAN HIT BY VEHICLE

Sudbury police say they have charged a 26-year-old man after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a Minnow Lake playground Monday night.

It happened in the northbound lane of Second Avenue near Adamsdale Playground, between Camelot Drive and Kenwood Street, around 7:20 p.m. April 25, Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release.

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver has been charged for not having a licence.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with dashcam or video surveillance footage to contact them at 705-675-9171 extension 241.

"Greater Sudbury Police would also like to remind pedestrians to utilize marked crosswalks when crossing roadways," police said.

The road was closed for a short time, but reopened before midnight.

STABBING

Officers were also called to investigate an attempted murder in the King Street area of the Flour Mill around 7:50 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release

A 44-year-old woman was stabbed several times by a 48-year-old man she knew inside their shared residential building, police said.

She is in critical condition at the hospital, they added.

The man surrended to police just after 8 p.m.

Read more here.

ARSON

The third serious incident police said they dealt with overnight was an arson involving a recreational vehicle (RV) in Chelmsford.

Police were called to David Street in the city's Chelmsford area at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday when a fire broke out at an RV with an attached deck and shed.

Video surveillance footage captured two youths running away from the blaze, police told CTV News in an email, but officers have not identified them. The owner of the property and the RV are also yet to be determined.

There were no injuries in the fire and the investigation is continuing, police said.