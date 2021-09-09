Three Simcoe County women cash in winning lottery tickets

Three Simcoe County women are celebrating after each won with their lottery encore numbers.

Lorraine Pelletier and Roberta Wilkinson will split their $100,000 prize on the Lotto Max ticket they purchased at Daisy Mart on Vinden Street in Midland.

The two Midland women won by matching six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the March 26, 2021, draw.

BARRIE WOMAN WINS WITH ENCORE

And a Barrie woman turned her $1 encore purchase into $100,000 when she matched six of seven numbers in the exact order with her Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Cheryl Ryerse purchased her winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road in Barrie.

She won in the May 12, 2021, draw.

CLAIMING YOUR LOTTERY PRIZE

Lottery winners with prizes over $50,000 need to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss claiming their winnings.

Those who win up to $49,999.90 should continue to submit by mail to receive their prize.