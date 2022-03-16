Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation

Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, police charged a 61-year-old man from Port Dover, a 36-year-old man from Oshweken with communicating with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Police also charged a 32-year-old Burford man with communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18.

The investigation is ongoing.