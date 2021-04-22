Three staff members at Liv Communities sales office in Paris test positive for COVID-19

Three staff members at the Liv Communities sales office in Paris have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Brant County Health Unit to declare an outbreak.

The outbreak was declared Wednesday.

Anyone who tested positive will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Officials said any customers who visited the office are likely at a low-risk for acquiring COVID-19. However, anyone who was there between April 12 and 15 and is concerned about exposure or has symptoms should go for a COVID-19 test.

The office will close for now and any high-risk contacts are self-isolating.