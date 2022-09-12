Three strangers assault Guelph man: police
The Guelph Police Service said three strangers assaulted a Guelph man on Saturday.
Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the area of Auden Road and Eastview Road.
According to police, the man said he was walking when he was approached by three teenagers who demanded he empty his pockets.
The victim told police he didn’t have anything on him and was punched in the back of the head. He tried to run away but was followed and struck several more times before he was able to get inside. He did not seek medical attention.
One of the teenagers is described as being white, while the other two are described as having brown skin. One was wearing a red shirt.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Cecilia Hudecki at 519-824-1212, ext. 7215, email her at chudecki@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.
