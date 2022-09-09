Three students hit, transported to hospital in multi-vehicle collision

Three students crossing a street are among the four people taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie on Friday.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the Bayview Drive and Little Avenue intersection.

According to officers, a vehicle turning onto Bayview was hit by another, striking three students crossing the road and a third vehicle.

The students and a fourth person were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing by the police's traffic unit.