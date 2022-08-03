Three Sudbury youths charged after victim shot in the face with pellet gun

Three young people are facing charges after a victim was shot in the face Tuesday with a pellet gun in New Sudbury.

Police were called to an incident on Avro Street around 3:20 p.m. following reports of a verbal and physical argument.

"As a result of the altercation, one of the youths shot the homeowner in the face with a pellet gun," Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The three youths left the area on foot prior to police arrival."

The 46-year-old male victim was attended to by paramedics while police searched for the suspects. He sustained minor injuries from the pellet gun.

"Officers were provided with physical and clothing descriptors of the three youths, as well as, their direction of travel," police said.

"A short time later the three youths were located in the area of Falconbridge Road and Lasalle Boulevard. They were taken into custody without incident."

Police conducted a K9 search of a trail the youths used when they left the residence, finding the pellet gun and a knife believed to have been used in the case.

"This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

The first youth, a 15-year-old girl, has been charged with assault and has a court date of Oct. 13.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with weapons possession, uttering death threats, failing to comply with a release order and breach of recognizance.

A second 16-year-old boy has been charged with weapons possession, uttering death threats, pointing a firearm, use of firearm while committing an offence and failing to comply with a release order.

Both teens were held in custody overnight and are expected in bail court Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.