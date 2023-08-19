Three suffer minor injuries in early morning fire, Saskatoon's Fire Department says

Three people were injured in an early morning balcony fire in Silverwood Heights, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.

SFD said they responded to the call in the 300 block of Girgulis Crescent at 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The caller said fire extinguishers had been used to try and put out the fire, but it did not work, an SFD news release said.

Two people were treated for cuts on their hands, which happened when they broke the glass to get the fire extinguishers, SFD said.

“One male sustained minor burns to a hand and was treated by SFD paramedics,” the release said. “The patient's care was later turned over to the ambulance service.”

Upon arrival, crews noticed a small fire on a ground-floor balcony of an apartment building, SFD said. The fire was under control by 6:13 a.m., however, the fire had spread to the second floor, the release said.

SFD said that while the extinguishers were not able to put out the fire, it did help to slow the spread.

The fire investigator determined the cause to be smoking material that was not properly disposed of, SFD said. The damage is estimated at $20,000.