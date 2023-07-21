Three suspects arrested after multiple Windsor break-ins

Windsor police say they have arrested three people related to two break-ins and multiple frauds around the city.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation following a break-in at a business near the intersection of Eugenie Street and McDougall Street on May 26.

Officers say they obtained surveillance video that showed two suspects forcibly enter the business and steal three boxes of alcohol, valued at $1,700.

In a separate incident on May 30, police say two suspects smashed the front door of a business in the 3800 block of Dougall Ave. The masked suspects were captured on video surveillance allegedly stealing over $2,000 in lottery tickets and $1,200 in cigarettes. The stolen lottery tickets were later validated at multiple locations throughout the city, obtaining $590 in cash.

Through investigation, officers identified three suspects in connection to the break-ins and fraud. In June, officers located and arrested a 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman.

A 31-year-old man was charged with:

• Breaking and entering

• Wearing a face mask/disguise (x2)

• Possession of property obtained by crime (x4)

• Fraud under $5,000 (x4)

A 27-year-old woman was charged with the following:

• Possession of property obtained by crime

• Fraud under $5,000

A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant by the Ontario Provincial Police on July 20, 2023. He will be returned to Windsor where he will be charged with the following:

• Breaking and entering (x3)

• Wearing a face mask/disguise (x6)

• Possession of property obtained by crime

• Fraud under $5,000

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.