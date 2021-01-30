Three of five teenaged suspects wanted in relation to a Chatham shooting investigation have been arrested, police say.

Officers are still looking for a 19-year-old man and 17-year old youth, both wanted for three counts of attempted murder.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a shooting on Harvey Street. Two people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say they have learned a third person was shot at but not wounded. A dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

Police say multiple suspects were identified, and through the “power of social media” and with assistance from the public, they have taken three of the five suspects into custody.

18-year-old Brianna Gardiner of Cambridge was arrested Wednesday and is facing three counts of attempted murder. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released with a future court date in February.

Rylie DeJonge-Vandusen, 19, of London was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of attempted murder. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing and has been remanded with a court date in February.

A 17-year-old from Cambridge was also arrested Friday and charged with three counts of attempted murder. He too was held in custody and has been remanded with a February court date.

Officers believe the two suspects still at large have ties to communities outside Chatham-Kent and are asking anyone who knows of their whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

“The Chatham-Kent Police would like to thank the public for their assistance as complex investigations, such as this one, requires everyone to work together,” police said in a news release Saturday. “Public safety remains our top priority and we are committed to holding those responsible, accountable for their actions.”

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.