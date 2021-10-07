Three suspects assaulted woman for 'period of time': Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP says a 29-year-old woman was assaulted for a “period of time” by a group of three women.

On Oct. 5 around 1:10 a.m., Island Lake RCMP officers received a report of an assault that had taken place an hour earlier at a home in Mithkwamepin Thaakkahikan (Red Sucker Lake). At this point, the victim was being treated at a nursing station.

Mounties investigated and allege that three women, armed with weapons, forced their way into a home and assaulted a woman for a period of time. Officers note there was a young child at the home at the time of the assault, but the child was not hurt.

The victim was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries, and then taken to Winnipeg for further treatment.

Three women – Kyra Knott, 27, Nicole Knott, 37 and Rosanda Knott, 19 -- have been charged with aggravated assault, assault while choking, assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, and forcible confinement. None of these charges have been proven in court.

The suspects were taken into custody.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.