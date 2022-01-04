Three suspects at large after reported Kitchener business robbery

Waterloo regional police are looking for three men after a reported robbery of a Kitchener business on New Year's Eve.

Officers were called to the area of Belmont Avenue West and Gage Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Police say two suspects robbed the business using a knife before meeting with a third suspect and fleeing the area in a white sedan.

Two of the men are described as Black, in their early 20s, while the third man is described as 5'9 with a slim build.

The white sedan was last seen heading west on Gage Avenue.