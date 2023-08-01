iHeartRadio

Three suspects being sought in University District knifepoint robbery: WRPS


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police are looking for three people who allegedly robbed someone at knifepoint in Waterloo’s University District.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving several people around 9:40 p.m. in the area of King Street North and University Avenue East.

Police say a male and two females approached a Waterloo man. One took out a knife and demanded items from him.

The 34-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

