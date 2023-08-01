Three suspects being sought in University District knifepoint robbery: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for three people who allegedly robbed someone at knifepoint in Waterloo’s University District.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving several people around 9:40 p.m. in the area of King Street North and University Avenue East.

Police say a male and two females approached a Waterloo man. One took out a knife and demanded items from him.

The 34-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.