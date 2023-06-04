Three suspects charged after woman stabbed, robbed in west end

Three males, including a 16 year old, are facing charges after they allegedly stabbed a woman and stole property during a west end robbery over the weekend.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3200-block of College Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 48-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her face. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later learned that three male suspects had entered the victim’s home and demanded money. When the victim refused, police said one of the suspect’s slashed her in the face with a weapon, before stealing property and then fleeing the scene.

Officers began to search the immediate area, where they later located and arrested the three suspects in the 800-block of Huron Church Road.

As a result of the investigation, three suspects have been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

A 53-year-old man is charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Robbery

Breach of probation

A 25-year-old man is charged with:

Robbery

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Possession of stolen property

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).