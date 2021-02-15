Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Brampton man in North York last week.

Police say Michael Opong Berchie was shot to death inside a car in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The victim was in a vehicle with one other person when he was shot, police say. He was rushed to a trauma centre but later died of his injuries.

Police say multiple gunshots were reported in the neighbourhood at the time and an SUV was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said three men have now been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Toronto residents Kevon Shemar Foo, 24, Day Juan Francis, 21, and Jasanthan Kandiah, 21, were arrested on Saturday and have each been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm with intent.

According to investigators, search warrants were executed at various locations following the arrests, including one at a residence near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Police say officers seized 9mm and .40 calibre pistol rounds, an extended magazine loaded with 9mm rounds, a loaded AK-47 rifle, and a loaded magazine with 7.62mm rounds.

A 20-year-old Toronto woman, identified by police as Jessica Madeleine Roy, was subsequently arrested and charged with several firearms-related offences, including possession of a prohibited device. She is scheduled to appear in court today