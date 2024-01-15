Three suspects in custody in connection to Dover Township homicide

Three suspects are in custody after a man’s body was discovered on the side of the road late last week in Dover Township, police said on Monday.

According to Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 11 a.m. on Jan. 12, officers attended Jacob Road in Dover Township regarding a deceased male being located on the roadside.

The coroner’s office was contacted, while a preliminary death investigation commenced.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or a cause of death.

As a result of the investigation, two adult males and one adult female from Tilbury, Ont., have been charged with first-degree murder.

The accused parties appeared in court on Monday and have all been remanded to a future date.

Chatham-Kent police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.