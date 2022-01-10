Three suspects now charged in fatal downtown shooting of 20-year-old man

Toronto police have charged two more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Police previously said that Olivier Dundas of Toronto was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to a shooting in the Bloor Street East and Church Street area shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Paramedics rushed Dundas to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that three male suspects were seen fleeing east on Bloor Street following the shooting.

A day after the deadly incident, police arrested one suspect. They said that 22-year-old James Galinato of Toronto was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Police also released images of two other suspects Sunday.

On Monday evening, police announced two more arrests in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said 22-year-old Jay-Ar Carbonel and 23-year-old Jessie Boy Baig have both been charged with second-degree murder. Both suspects are from Toronto.

In a release, police thanked the community and the media for their help with the investigation.

They said that anyone with further information should call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.